Woman dies, friend injured in home blaze

A KwaNobuhle woman died and her friend was seriously injured after a fire broke out at her home in the early hours of yesterday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the fire was believed to have started at about 12.30am in Mabandla Street.

“Neighbours tried to extinguish the fire but the intensity of the flames engulfed the home,” Swart said.

“[The woman] is believed to have died in the blaze, and her male friend was seriously injured.”

Their names have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.