News

WATCH | Van Breda struggles to keep eyes open as judge reads judgment

By Aron Hyman - 21 May 2018

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda seemed so tired in court on Monday that he continuously nodded off during the judgment that would decide the course of the rest of his life.

It is possibly the most important day of his life but axe murder accused Henri van Breda struggled to stay awake while judgment was being delivered in the Cape Town High Court. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Sitting in the dock‚ surrounded by cameras in a packed courtroom‚ the 23-year-old seemingly struggled to keep his eyes open while Judge Siraj Desai went through forensic details of the bloody murder scene at 12 Goske Street in De Zalze estate near Stellenbosch.

The state alleges that Van Breda murdered his mother Teresa‚ father Martin‚ and brother Rudi with an axe while also attacking and severely wounding his sister Marli.

Henri had dark circles around his eyes and his bushy head of hair had been shaven. He tried to suppress his yawning.

Other than his apparent lack of sleep‚ he barely showed any emotion‚ save for a frown when Desai mentioned that he had responded with sarcasm during cross examination and that he seemed‚ for the most part‚ unemotional during proceedings.

Henri van Breda on judgment day at the Cape Town High Court - 21 May 2018
Henri van Breda on judgment day at the Cape Town High Court - 21 May 2018
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Also read

Judge revisits scene of van Breda murders

Judgement statements in complicated murder trials can take several days to read out before a verdict is announced. But‚ in the much-anticipated ...
News
10 hours ago

Judgment day for triple-murder accused Henri van Breda

It lasted 66 days‚ had tongues wagging‚ and played out like a courtroom TV drama with flashbacks to three family members lying hacked to death with ...
News
13 hours ago

Latest Videos

Henri struggles to stay awake as judgement read
Gun-wielding robbers attack Porsche at Hyde Park Corner

Most Read

X