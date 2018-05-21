WATCH | Armed men caught on CCTV trying to steal Porsche

A group of men driving a light grey Volkswagen Polo were caught on CCTV attempting to hijack a black Porsche in Johannesburg.

The men were seen stopping behind the Porsche at one of Hyde Park Corner's parking entrances.

Two men alighted from the vehicle wielding firearms.

They attempted to open the Porsche but its owner quickly drives into the parking lot.

The men were then seen following the Porsche.

It was not clear what happened next‚ but the men reappeared and were seen running toward their getaway car.

Hyde Park Corner’s marketing manager Ayanda Mauka said no one was injured during the attempted robbery.

“The robbers fled the scene. The video footage has been given to the police‚” Mauka said.

She said nothing was taken from the owner of the Porsche.