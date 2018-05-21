Three in court for Uitenhage business robberies

Three suspects allegedly involved in separate business robberies in the Uitenhage cluster appeared in court on Monday.



Polices spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said one suspect, Lubabalo Menziwa, 39, was arrested in connection with a robbery in Mabandla Street, Kwanobuhle on 11 May.



He appeared in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court today and he will remain in custody until his next appearance on Wednesday, 30 May.



A 35-year-old male suspect, Nomwabisi Funde, was arrested for the robbery of a cell phone store in Uitenhage’s city centre.



Funde appeared in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court today and was remanded in custody until 28 May.



Nikelo Gaxela, 25, was arrested on a warrant of arrest and he was also charged on a case of business robbery that occurred on 6 February 2017 in Uitenhage, Swart said.



Gaxela appeared in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court today and was remanded in custody until 22 June.



“No property or firearms were recovered as yet, but investigations are continuing the tracing of the stolen goods,” Swart said.



The acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ronald Koll, commended the team for their "concerted efforts and vigilance in ensuring that they bring those culprits who commit serious crimes in the Uitenhage Cluster to book."