Probe into Malabar gang-linked shooting

By Odette Parfitt - 21 May 2018
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the gang-related shooting occurred at about 5.30am in Malabar Extension 6.

“The man was walking on a gravel road on his way home when he heard someone call out his name,” Naidu said.

“As he approached a group of three [men], one of them pulled out a firearm and started shooting at him, hitting him in the forearm.”

She said the suspects, who are allegedly affiliated to the Hondekoppe gang, ran away. 

