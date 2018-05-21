Bride rides into new future in rare style

While many women would be happy to arrive at their wedding venue by limousine, Monica Terblanche and her three bridesmaids had their own special grand entrance to the Al Badr Arabians Arena in Lovemore Park, Port Elizabeth, at the weekend.

About 60 family members and friends watched in amusement as the women arrived at the venue on Arabian horses.

Terblanche, 45, did not hesitate to say “I do” when she wed Cobus Grobler, 49.

“I was very excited but nervous at the same time,” she said.

“I wanted to do something that had never been done in Port Elizabeth before.”

The bride wore white cowboy boots and a cowboy hat in keeping with the theme, “Country and Western, with very bling”.