Bride rides into new future in rare style
While many women would be happy to arrive at their wedding venue by limousine, Monica Terblanche and her three bridesmaids had their own special grand entrance to the Al Badr Arabians Arena in Lovemore Park, Port Elizabeth, at the weekend.
About 60 family members and friends watched in amusement as the women arrived at the venue on Arabian horses.
Terblanche, 45, did not hesitate to say “I do” when she wed Cobus Grobler, 49.
“I was very excited but nervous at the same time,” she said.
“I wanted to do something that had never been done in Port Elizabeth before.”
The bride wore white cowboy boots and a cowboy hat in keeping with the theme, “Country and Western, with very bling”.
The altar, where retired St Peter’s Congregational Church minister the Rev Dr Deric Derbyshire performed the ceremony, was decorated with two cowboy hats, horse saddles and animal feed.
“I grew up in family that had horses. It had always been my dream to get married on horseback and Al Badr Arabians is a perfect setting.
“It’s a big arena,” Terblanche said. Her love of horses runs in her blood and she began riding at a tender age.
Guests were also treated to a free show as the Arabian horses put on a display in the arena.