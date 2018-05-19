Three arrested following Lorraine armed robbery

Three suspects were arrested within an hour of an armed robbery at a Lorraine fast food outlet on Friday night.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery occurred at about 6.30pm when two men entered the Cassie’s at Lorraine Gardens in Circular Drive.

“One suspect requested a bottle of water and as the attendant went to fetch the water, he pulled out a firearm and demanded cash. Cash was taken from the till,” she said.

“The panic button was activated and the suspects ran out. Video footage shows they got into a silver VW Polo.”

Naidu said members of the Flying Squad and K9 Unit then went in search of the vehicle.

“Not long after, the vehicle was spotted in Parliament Street in Central. The members blocked off the road and the suspected vehicle was cornered in Lawrence Road,” she said.

“Three suspects were arrested. Some of the stolen cash and toy gun was found in the vehicle.”

The three – aged 20, 26 and 26 – are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on a charge of armed robbery on Monday.