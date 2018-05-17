Newsrooms are seeking guidance on the Press Code more than ever and editors’ cooperation with the system of self-regulation is “excellent”‚ says Press Ombudsman Johan Retief.

The African National Congress (ANC) has for several years been pushing for the establishment of a media appeals tribunal‚ arguing that self-regulation is not enough to hold the media accountable.

This has been seen by the media industry as a direct attack on press freedom.

In December‚ ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu‚ who also chairs the party sub-committee on communications‚ said MPs had been instructed during the party’s national conference to establish an inquiry to consider new ways to regulate the media.

Providing an update on the work done in the first four months of 2018 by his office and others‚ including the Press Council of South Africa‚ Retief said that newsrooms were seeking guidance on the Press Code more than ever‚ and editors were eager to cooperate with the system of self-regulation. He also said courses in media ethics were now readily available.