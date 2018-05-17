News

Hefty sentences for northern areas crime fighter Desai's killers

By Devon Koen - 17 May 2018
Eston Afrikaner, left, and Deswin Kleinbooi have been sentenced to life for the murder of Naeem Desai. File picture
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Deswin Kleinbooi and Eston Afrikaner found guilty last month of the murder of northern areas crime fighter Na’eem Desai were handed down hefty sentences in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Judge Dayalin Chetty sentenced Kleinbooi to life for murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances while Afrikaner received life for murder, 15 years for robbery and a further 18 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Chetty said he could not find any substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from prescribed sentences.

Both Kleinbooi and Afrikaner applied for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences.

The applications were dismissed.

