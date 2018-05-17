Five men arrested with freshly slaughtered cow

Five men were arrested near Cannonville on Thursday morning (17/05/18) with a freshly slaughtered cow in their possession.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the five were arrested along the N2 shortly after midnight.

“They were found in a white Opel Corsa bakkie which was driving at a fast speed towards Port Elizabeth. The bakkie was fitted with a flashing orange light on the roof and SAPS members on patrol pulled it off and searched it,” Beetge said.

“The freshly slaughtered cow was discovered on the back of the bakkie. It is suspected that the cow [value R16,000] was slaughtered during the night in Alexandria area and was being transported to the Motherwell area.”

Beetge said the five suspects – aged 26, 34, 36, 36 and 60 – were from the Motherwell area.

They are expected to appear in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of stolen stock on Monday.