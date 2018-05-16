Police need help finding missing woman

Kabega Park police are appealing for help finding a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since the Freedom Day long weekend.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said Sharon Chamber arrived in Port Elizabeth from Zimbabwe on April 18.

“She worked for a family in Framesby Gardens from the 19th of April and she also resided at the same residence,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

“Chamber made arrangements with a friend to meet at the RCCG Church in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End on the 29th of April. She never met up with her friends and has not been seen since.”

Chamber’s employers reported her missing at the Kabega Park police station on May 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Diane Reynolds on 041 3976851, or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SAPS Kabega Park 041 397 6800.