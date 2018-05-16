The global ripple effect of the bloodbath in Gaza in which about 60 people were killed reached Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday as protesters gathered in solidarity with the slain Muslim nationals, calling for a boycott of “apartheid Israel”.

Speaking at the Port Elizabeth City Hall, where the protesters had gathered, Sheikh Shamiel Panday, of the Gelvan Park Taquaal Mosque, called on the South African government to boycott and impose sanctions on Israel.

Marches also took place across the country, including in Cape Town, with ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and MP Mandla Mandela marching to parliament in solidarity with the Palestinian protest – called the “Great March of Return” – which started in March this year and has seen daily demonstrations along Israel’s border fence with Palestinian territory.

“We feel the pain and loss of Palestinian families whose loved ones have been killed by the indiscriminate killing machine that masquerades in the garb of the only democracy in the Middle East,” Mandela said.

“While we mourn their loss, we must not be fooled.

“Apartheid Israel’s brutality has continued unabated.

“It will not cease as long as the world stands by in silence while innocent civilians are maimed and killed.”

Political and religious leaders taking part in the march called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in South Africa.

This follows the withdrawal of South Africa’s ambassador to Israel on Monday night‚ with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation issuing a strong condemnation of what it called “violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces”.

Monday was also the 70th commemoration of the creation of Israel‚ a happy day for most Israelis‚ which coincided with the opening of a new US embassy in the city of Jerusalem‚ a holy place for the Jewish‚ Muslim‚ and Christian faiths.

For the Palestinians‚ however‚ the day is referred to as the Nakba‚ or the catastrophe‚ and marked the start of displacement from their homeland by the creation of Israel.