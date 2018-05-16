EC health department sets aside R20m to recruit nurses

The Eastern Cape health department has set aside R20-million to recruit young people in the province into the nursing profession.

The department’s spokesman, Sizwe Kupelo, said this was to address the severe shortage of nursing staff in the Eastern Cape.

“This programme is aimed at ensuring continuous production of nurses as front runners of the province's quality health care provision,” Kupelo said.

The department is offering a fully subsidised four year diploma in nursing and midwifery.

The R57,000 a year per person includes a monthly R3,300 stipend, accommodation and books.

Kupelo said those who had already matriculated could apply using their valid matric certificates.

Those in matric can also apply using their Grade 11 December and Grade 12 first term reports.

Candidates must also bring certified copies of their identity documents and an original proof of payment of the non-refundable R50 application fee.

Successful candidates must be available to commence their training in February 2019.

The application fee must be paid as follows:

Account Name: Lilitha College of Nursing

Bank: First National Bank

Branch: Bhisho

Account Number: 62407182229

Branch Code: 210619

Reference: APP – Name and Surname

Applications must be hand delivered to the closest campus:

The Lilitha Campus in Port Elizabeth is at 58 Park Drive, Central, Port Elizabeth or at Dora Nginza Hospital.