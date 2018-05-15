ECDFF protest for abalone permit

A delegation from Eastern Cape Divers and Fishers Forum(ECDFF) protested at the offices of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Richmond Hill, Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The group which consist of divers, fishers and processors are demanding that the department fulfill the promise to issue a 13 tone abalone permit to them.

The move comes after Minister Senzeni Zokwana made an announcement to grant licences to the group on January 19, last year. However this still remains a pipe dream to ECDFF and its members.

Gilbert Kido, deputy chairperson of ECDFF said. “ We are at the end of our rope. We have complied with every requirement but the department keeps on shifting the goal posts and making empty promises.

Zokwana placed the blame on the group saying they want this initiative but not as a cooperative.

“If they can only agree to the terms, my officials will be there tomorrow and sign the document,” he said.