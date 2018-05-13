Four people were killed and one person injured when a vehicle and a train collided at the R500 and Carletonville crossing in Magaliesburg near Krugersdorp on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said that other emergency services were attending to five people when ER24 paramedics had arrived on the scene at about 3.50 pm on Saturday.

“There was unfortunately nothing paramedics could do to save the lives of three women‚ all believed to be in their late 50s‚ and they were declared dead on the scene.

“A man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was also declared dead by other emergency services en route to a nearby hospital‚” Siddall said.

One person sustained moderate injuries and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚ she said.