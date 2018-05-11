Suspect dies after jumping off M4 bridge

One suspect died and three others were arrested following a high-speed car chase with police in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were following up on information in the Central area, when one of the members noticed a Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier this month.

“As the members attempted to stop the vehicle with blue lights the vehicle started speeding away.

“During a high-speed chase the vehicle attempted on several occasions to force one of the flying squad vehicles off the road.

“Despite the road being blocked, the vehicle still managed to speed down Russell Road and entered the freeway onto the face of oncoming traffic,” she said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle collided with the barrier.