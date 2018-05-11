Missing NMU student found

The Nelson Mandela University student who has been missing for over a week has been found much to the relief of his family.

Timothy Calvin Mikka, 19, of Uganda, was last seen on May 2 at the Annie’s Cove residence in Summerstrand by his roommate who thought he had left to go and study.

He never returned.

On Friday the university sent out a statement saying the young mechatronics student had been found.

“We are happy to report that our missing Ugandan student, Timothy Mikka, has returned and is safe in the company of his family,” the statement read.

Mikka’s 18-year-old sister, Karen Tenda speaking on behalf of the family said her parents would be landing in South Africa tomorrow.

She added that the family were relieved that her brother was safe.

She said: “I am so happy and grateful to the community for all its help during this tough time.

“When the detective called me to tell me that he had been found, I couldn’t believe it because he had been gone for so long.”

The university also thanked the community for its assistance.

No further information on where Mikka had been or what he had been doing was released.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder could not be reached for comment.