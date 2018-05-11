A man who arrived at the scene of a bloody mosque attack in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ likened the scene to that of a slaughterhouse.

One man was killed and two others were critically injured in yesterday’s attack‚ which saw three men storm the building shortly after afternoon prayers.

The witness‚ who arrived at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa‚ Verulam‚ shortly after 2.30pm, just a few minutes after the knife attack‚ said that what he was confronted with had been horrific.

“The mosque [and the area in front of the building] looked like a slaughterhouse – there was so much blood on the floor‚” he said.

The man‚ who did not want to be named‚ said he had arrived to find one of the wounded men lying on the floor.

“His neck was open – I can’t tell you how traumatic that was. I even saw one paramedic there go weak.

“The whole place was on fire‚ but obviously at the time we were more concerned about the people who were hurt.

“Two of them were rushed away but one was still being seen to by paramedics.”

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said: “IPSS can now confirm that the person with the slit throat unfortunately has passed away in hospital.”

The dead man was expected to be buried last night in line with Islamic custom.