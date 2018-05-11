Cops investigating after argument over tiles gets physical

Fule stumbles backwards and grabs the side of the platform.

A friend of Fule’s, standing on the step below her, stops her fall and pushes her forward as Fule grabs onto Stock’s arm.

Other store employees rush to assist as a fight erupts between the pair.

When the fight is broken up, Fule can be seen trying to get around an employee who had jumped between the two.

A security official escorts her from the shop after things calm down.

As she leaves, she hits a 25-litre paint drum, knocking it over.

Fule said: “I saw the specials so I went there to buy items for my mother’s house.

“When I was there last week, I inquired about the items and the manager explained that the items on special were not at the store.

“I found this strange as I saw the exact items [in the store] and even pointed them out.

“They persisted and told me that they were going to get the stock from another store.

“So I bought a toilet and left. They failed to get back to me, so I went there on Tuesday to follow up.”

Fule was accompanied by a friend, Melezwa Mfuniselo, 30.

“The manager was very rude [and] the story had changed,” Fule said.

“I was told the price was per square metre and not for the box.

“I told them they did not tell me this last week [and] I was going to inquire with the regional office.

“It was fairly calm until I asked for his name so I could reference him when I inquired. This was when he became very aggressive.

“He then told me to ask someone else in the shop for his name.

“When I refused, he got up from his desk and pushed me.

“As I fell backwards, my friend managed to grab me, which stopped me from landing on the floor.

“As I went backwards, I grabbed him [the manager] which is when the fight started.”

Fule said that, at that point, staff had run in to break up the fight.

“Someone grabbed me by my neck and pinned me against the wall while the other man [an employee] was between us trying to stop the fight.

“I could not breathe. Someone came to my aid and managed to get me outside.

“There was blood on my hands and my legs are bruised.”