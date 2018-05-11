Attempts to unseat Trollip drag on

Just when you thought it was finally done with its pursuit to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, the EFF is gearing up to table a fresh no-confidence bid in two weeks’ time.

The party planned to push for a vote by way of secret ballot, EFF leader Julius Malema said yesterday.

It earlier withdrew its motion in the council upon seeing the numbers were not on its side, but submitted a fresh motion a couple of hours later.

The DA made sure all its members were in attendance, even dragging DA councillor Lodewyk Gallant from his hospital bed to ensure it had the numbers.

Gallant was admitted to Mercantile Hospital at 4am yesterday due to stomach problems.

He said he had asked his colleagues to fetch him at the hospital to ensure he was at the meeting for the vote.

“I knew that the meeting was critical and I asked my colleagues to come and fetch me from the hospital,” Gallant said. He returned to the hospital after the meeting.

Despite a failed attempt to get a day off from his fraud trial on Wednesday, DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati also showed up for the all-important meeting.

Together, the DA, COPE, ACDP and Patriotic Alliance had a 60-seat majority in a council with a total of 120 seats.

The opposition – ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC and United Front – were four people short, including the two ANC councillors, Andile Lungisa and Bongo Nombiba, who were recently sentenced to prison.

EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara and ANC councillor Mazangwa Dano were not at the meeting as they were running late.