ALERT | NMBM water cuts

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki has said in a statement that there will be a number of water cuts in the next few days due to improvement and maintenance of infrastructure.

"Friday at 10:00pm water distribution will be cut in the area of North End and Sydenham. This is due to repairs on a valve in the reticulation system.

Work should be complete by late afternoon on Saturday," Mniki said in a statement.

"On Saturday , from 8:00am and possibly Sunday water distribution will be cut at the Kempston Road area. Repairs will be done to a 450mm water main in front of the Isuzu (former General Motors) Building in the IPTS bus lane in Kempston Road. All the tenants of the Old GM building, and the surrounding areas will be affected." He said.

"The municipality would also like to be advise residents and businesses that water will be shut off next Thursday (24 May) to carry out a connection next to the old Pick n Pay Hypermarket to link into new developments taking place behind this old building. The surrounding areas will be affected." Mniki said.

"In all the affected areas, water tankers will be provided. If residents and businesses experience challenges in locating the water tankers, they must call 0800 205050 or their Ward Councillor.

The municipality would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this work." He said.