A Limpopo woman has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over infidelity.

Linda Nyama‚ 26‚ appeared in the Moutse Magistrate's Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of her husband Mukondo Isaac‚ aged 35.

The case was postponed to June 18 after she abandoned her bail application.

“This follows an incident where the woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death during an altercation over an alleged infidelity on Monday at around 00:40 in the morning‚” police spokesperson Maphure Manamela said.

The incident happened at Kikvorschefontein B‚ Malaeneng.

“According to preliminary investigations‚ the suspect had suspicions that her husband was having an affair and followed him to a certain house.

“Upon arrival she allegedly broke the door to gain access and that's when she found her husband and the other woman. A fight ensued between the trio and the angry woman stabbed her husband with a sharp object‚” Manamela said.

