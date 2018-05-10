Mom’s talent unmasked

When the Alexander Road High School cast took to the stage this week for their post-apocalyptic version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the pupils donned 22 unique steampunk masks made by a parent.

Corinne Calder, 49, of Sunridge Park, has helped build theatre props for her child’s plays for the past five years

But this time, the teenagers’ rendition of Shakespeare’s famous love story saw them kitted out in metal-look masks that were uniquely designed for each of them.

The masks were made from scraps of jewellery, plastic, old watches and bottle caps.

“The masks reflect the edgy take on the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet set during the end of the world, where everyone is forced to wear gas masks,” Calder said.

“I am a creative individual and I enjoy any craft project and the process of making these masks has been absolute fun.