The lead investigator in the Karabo Mokoena case is still convinced that she was murdered as part of a ritual killing – and has revealed that 60% of her internal organs‚ including her heart‚ were missing when her burnt body was found.

“When the body was found‚ the body of Karabo‚ there were about 60% body parts missing.

“From my experience, such things . . . you find in cases that are cult- or ritual-related matters‚” Captain Malefetsane Phillip Radebe said.

Remnants of Karabo’s skull and part of her rib cage were all that remained of her upper body.

“Things that will direct the pathologist making a direction to say ‘this is the cause of death’‚ things like intestines‚ internal organs‚ were not there.”

Asked about Karabo’s heart, he said: “The heart was not there. There is high probability that this matter was a ritual murder.”

One of the witnesses he had first interviewed claimed that Sandile Mantsoe had taken Karabo, his girlfriend, “to a place where they had to do this ritual”.

This version was repeated by two to three other witnesses‚ he said‚ leading him to believe that the murder “had something to do with some cult”.

Johannesburg High Court Acting Judge Peet Johnson did not accept evidence that Mantsoe had confessed to killing Karabo as part of a ritual murder.

He sentenced Mantsoe to 32 years in prison for her murder last week.