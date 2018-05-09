Serial rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

A 30-year old Kwazakele man was sentenced to five life sentences and another 20 years for seven rapes in the Port Elizabeth area on Wednesday.

Serial rapist Vusumzi Snyman was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court after he was linked through DNA to seven rape cases - four from Kwazakele and three from New Brighton - between 2011 and 2014.

Snyman’s modus operandi was to kick open doors and then rape and rob his victims at knife point. His victims were between the ages of 21 and 60-years-old.

The court also handed him a further 53 years for the robberies.

Both the local Motherwell Cluster and Eastern Cape Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units were investigating these seven cases and were present during the sentencing on Wednesday.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the two units for their excellent detective and investigation skills and added "suspects thinking of committing these offences will now be discouraged knowing that long prison sentences are given to rapists"