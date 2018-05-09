SA shoppers not impressed by 'sexist' Checkers Mother’s Day display
Supermarket chain Checkers found itself in the wrong aisle on Tuesday after one of its shops advertised home cleaning products as gifts to “wow mom” on Mother’s Day.
A number of people reposted the picture with disparaging comments and asked Checkers to clean up its marketing.
Checkers promised to identify the shop with the incorrect products and posted on Twitter what its display for Mother’s Day looked like.
What to get mom on Mother's Day? Dishwashing liquid and bleach, suggests Africa's largest supermarket @CheckersSA pic.twitter.com/fjM6FuR9NT— AP du Plessis (@ap1pel) May 7, 2018
Wonder what will be on display for dad's? @CheckersSA https://t.co/REgoYNFgoA— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) May 8, 2018
Dear @CheckersSA, after years of hard fought progress, however little it sadly may be... you draaag us back to ancient nonsensical stereotypes. WHAT DOES THIS TEACH PEOPLE WALKING INTO YOUR STORES?? Are women proverbially cleaners? SHAME ON YOU. Respect our mothers!!! pic.twitter.com/Ly6pyCroXg— K O J O 🇬🇭🇿🇦 (@AsiamahJonathan) May 8, 2018