SA shoppers not impressed by 'sexist' Checkers Mother’s Day display

By Ernest Mabuza - 09 May 2018

Supermarket chain Checkers found itself in the wrong aisle on Tuesday after one of its shops advertised home cleaning products as gifts to “wow mom” on Mother’s Day.

A number of people reposted the picture with disparaging comments and asked Checkers to clean up its marketing.

Checkers promised to identify the shop with the incorrect products and posted on Twitter what its display for Mother’s Day looked like.

