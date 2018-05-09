News

Ramaphosa's 'shut up' diss becomes an anthem

In true Mzansi style‚ it didn't take long for the comment to be made into a song or two.

By Kyle Zeeman - 09 May 2018

Some rappers search their whole life for that one lyric that will bring them fame‚ the holy grail of their music careers.

All President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to do was drop one line telling the DA to "shut up".

The president was the talk of social media on Tuesday after he told the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen to "shut up" during the president’s question and answers session in Parliament.

Steenhuisen kept interrupting the president during his speech on the local economy‚ leading to the number one citizen losing his cool.

 

"Shut up you‚ Steenhuisen‚ and listen... I want you to shut up. I really want you to shut up‚" Ramaphosa said‚ without looking at the opposition benches.

He said he was willing to withdraw his comments but asked the opposition to listen to him before interrupting.

The internet came alive and the comments were more lit than that time Malusi Gigaba quoted rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Why? Because we are a nation of dancers who like to do the most.

Others suggested that DJ Tira or Euphonik jump on board.

Also present were those that just wanted shirts to remember the moment. Send us a sign (or merchandise)‚ mama.

Meanwhile‚ the internet was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about the president and his jab.

