Ramaphosa's 'shut up' diss becomes an anthem

Some rappers search their whole life for that one lyric that will bring them fame‚ the holy grail of their music careers.

All President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to do was drop one line telling the DA to "shut up".

The president was the talk of social media on Tuesday after he told the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen to "shut up" during the president’s question and answers session in Parliament.

Steenhuisen kept interrupting the president during his speech on the local economy‚ leading to the number one citizen losing his cool.