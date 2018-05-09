Ramaphosa's 'shut up' diss becomes an anthem
In true Mzansi style‚ it didn't take long for the comment to be made into a song or two.
Some rappers search their whole life for that one lyric that will bring them fame‚ the holy grail of their music careers.
All President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to do was drop one line telling the DA to "shut up".
The president was the talk of social media on Tuesday after he told the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen to "shut up" during the president’s question and answers session in Parliament.
Steenhuisen kept interrupting the president during his speech on the local economy‚ leading to the number one citizen losing his cool.
"SHUT UP!" #RamaphosaQandA BOSS! pic.twitter.com/iNgkL6Xtc6— Mulalo 🕊 Rashaka (@Mbikisha) May 8, 2018
"Shut up you‚ Steenhuisen‚ and listen... I want you to shut up. I really want you to shut up‚" Ramaphosa said‚ without looking at the opposition benches.
He said he was willing to withdraw his comments but asked the opposition to listen to him before interrupting.
The internet came alive and the comments were more lit than that time Malusi Gigaba quoted rapper Kendrick Lamar.
In true Mzansi style‚ it didn't take long for the comment to be made into a song or two. Why? Because we are a nation of dancers who like to do the most.
Twitter is fast Ramaphosa "Shut Up" Gqom song is done.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— #TeamLenyora↪ (@MS_Lenyora) May 8, 2018
🎵MS Lenyora - Shut Up (Ramaphosa Anthem)#RamaphosaQandA #Gqom #ShutUp #RamaphosaAnthem @danielmarven @DjMaphorisa @Chad_A5 @justkholii__ @tumisole @AdvocateBarry_R pic.twitter.com/aUFTd7zvRP
Cyril Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen to shut up (Siyafied Gqom Mix): https://t.co/eCzng6bRol via @YouTube— Safa Umsindo (@SafaUmsindo) May 9, 2018
Others suggested that DJ Tira or Euphonik jump on board.
Yhoo @euphonik are you going to do a song on this? https://t.co/0f4l5wojbP— IG: Sandiso Mtwazi (@SandisoMtwazi) May 9, 2018
Also present were those that just wanted shirts to remember the moment. Send us a sign (or merchandise)‚ mama.
Where can we order the #ShutUpSteenhuisen t-shirts pic.twitter.com/0K9NIpVRT2— Vho Mukwevho (@LaPrineo) May 8, 2018
Tomorrow, I am having a “Shut Up” - President Ramaphosa t shirt made. 😂😂😂😂— ManqobaCNtshingila©® (@chiefntshingila) May 8, 2018
Meanwhile‚ the internet was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about the president and his jab.
President Cyril Ramaphosa telling a white DA member to SHUT UP is the best thing you will watch today 😂 pic.twitter.com/pkdscSGm7M— uZulu KaNtombela (@EsethuHasane_) May 8, 2018
That "Shut up" from Ramaphosa was from all of the Black communities. #RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/A3nBrS08Jo— Lucky Kayser (@Lucky_Kayser) May 8, 2018
Cyril told the DA to shut up! Yes Ta’Msirana! Yes grootman! Yes bhuda Cyries! Yes Bra Cy!— Sese (@SeseTetiwe) May 8, 2018
I stan! pic.twitter.com/hbq12zs1YB
Hearing Ramphosa say #ShutUp is like hearing your parents swear for the first time. It awkward but we cant help but laugh because it sounds so funny coming from them pic.twitter.com/9E25EWtVCA— Barbara George (@barbarageorge_) May 9, 2018