Andile Lungisa sentenced to direct imprisonment

Magistrate finds Lungisa showed no remorse for his actions

By Devon Koen - 09 May 2018
Andile Lungisa arriving at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court today
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment for the attack on DA councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

Handing down sentence in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, magistrate Morne Cannon said it was clear Lungisa showed no remorse for his actions, even when testifying during mitigation of sentencing. 

The sentence handed down was three years with one year suspended, implying an effective two years direct jail term.

“There is a direct difference between true remorse and regret,” said Cannon

Lungisa was taken into custody following his sentencing early on Wednesday afternoon.  

The brawl broke out during a heated council meeting on October 26, 2016.

In April this year, Lungisa was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court. Cannon said he proved to be a poor witness who changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.

Lungisa was found to have unlawfully and intentionally hit Kayser over the head with a glass water jug without provocation.

His co-accused Gamalihleli Maqula was acquitted on all charges in March when the court found that there was not enough evidence against him for conviction.

Speaking after Lungisa's sentencing, Kayser said he believed justice had been served.

“I am convinced that we have an independent judiciary.

“The outcome has proven that I was correct to put my trust in the judiciary and that justice has been served.”

Lungisa will appeal the conviction and sentence at 3pm today.

- Additional reporting by Siyamtanda Capa

