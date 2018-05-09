Andile Lungisa sentenced to direct imprisonment

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment for the attack on DA councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

Handing down sentence in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, magistrate Morne Cannon said it was clear Lungisa showed no remorse for his actions, even when testifying during mitigation of sentencing.

The sentence handed down was three years with one year suspended, implying an effective two years direct jail term.

“There is a direct difference between true remorse and regret,” said Cannon

Lungisa was taken into custody following his sentencing early on Wednesday afternoon.