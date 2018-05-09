Low-key appearance for Jayde ‘middleman’

Nobody appeared to pay too much attention yesterday when self-confessed middleman Luthando Siyoni stood in the dock – a complete contrast to the previous court appearances of those who took part in killing Jayde Panayiotou.

Not even his family or those of Jayde’s were present as Siyoni made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of orchestrating the abduction and murder of the Uitenhage school teacher.

Siyoni, 37, had been on the run for nearly six months and was arrested on Monday at his home in Kwazakhele.

Dressed in a navy blue body warmer and matching long sleeve shirt, Siyoni peered around as he entered the empty court room.

His immunity from prosecution was revoked after Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Dayalin Chetty found Siyoni to be a poor witness who lied and concocted varying versions of events during the murder trial of Jayde.

He is facing the same charge as Jayde’s husband, Christopher, who was convicted in November of her murder.