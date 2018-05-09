Gang tries to cut open ATM from adjoining shop

A gang of thieves tried to cut open an ATM safe at the Njoli Shopping Centre after breaking into a neighbouring shop.

The discovery was made at 6am yesterday when a security guard noticed the DStv installer shop, situated alongside the FNB ATM, had been broken into.

Angle grinders, crow bars and other power-cutting tools were found inside the shop that borders the ATM.

There was a large hole in the shop wall. The thieves managed to partly force open the safe but it is unclear if any money was stolen.



Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the culprits are believed to have broken into the shop sometime between 11.30pm and midnight on Monday.

A guard was also abducted and taken to a bushy area near Coega where he was held at gunpoint for several hours.