Suspected middleman in Jayde murder held

The suspected middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder was arrested yesterday afternoon at his home in Kwazakhele, nearly six months after his immunity from prosecution was revoked.

Luthando Siyoni, 37, who allegedly helped arrange the murder of the 29-year-old Uitenhage school teacher on behalf of her husband, Christopher, is facing a charge of murder.

Hawks spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni confirmed the arrest took place at about 2pm in Kutali Street.

Jayde went missing from outside her home in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth, on April 21 2015. Her body was found in KwaNobuhle the next day.

Siyoni, a former employee of Pananayiotou’s, will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court today.

He was the first to be arrested in connection with Jayde’s murder, after police received a tip-off.