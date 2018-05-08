News

Search for foreigner ends

The 21-year-old Norwegian student went missing in Sedgefield last month

By Tremaine van Aardt - 08 May 2018
Marie Ostbo, a Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield on the Garden Route.
Image: Supplied

Police have called off the search for the 21-year-old Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield last month.

Marie Ostbo was last seen on April 19 walking on a beach after leaving a restaurant in the sleepy town.

Ostbo was part of a group of international students who were on a Garden Route tour.

Yesterday, police spokesman Captain Malcom Pojie said the extensive two-week search had been called off.

Police found her cellphone, hat and shoes on the beach during the search operation.
“The search was called of due to the fact that an extensive search after two weeks has yielded no results,” Pojie said.

“All clues and allegations were followed up and resources had been exhausted.

“Patrols will be done periodically and we appeal to the public in the surroundings to come forward with any information that can assist Knysna SAPS to trace the missing girl.”

Pojie failed to say whether Ostbo’s family had been informed that the search had been called off.

