Ngcobo cult leader off to Fort England

Banele Mancoba, the controversial character behind Mancoba’s Angels Ministry Church, is to be sent to Grahamstown’s Fort England for psychiatric evaluation.

The Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court yesterday ordered the move to determine if Mancoba, who was the cult’s second-in-command, is fit to stand trial.

This follows an incident earlier this year when five police officers, an off-duty soldier and seven of the cult’s members were gunned down in separate incidents in Ngcobo.

Mancoba is due in court on May 24 to face charges of conspiracy to steal diesel from a bus depot.