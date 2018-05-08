Light aircraft crash off N2

A light aircraft crashed off the N2 on the grounds of the PPC Cement factory on Tuesday.

Both the pilot and a passenger survived the crash.

The plane belongs to the Madiba Bay School of Flight and owner Gerhard van Eeden is currently at the site of the crash.

Van Eeeden’s wife Yvette said she was also heading out to the crash site and was relieved that no one had been seriously injured.

She said the plane had crashed in water and Gerhard and others were trying to get the plane out of the water

She said: “It is not a nice feeling at all but we are happy the pilot is okay, he is a very good pilot and I don’t know what could have gone wrong”.

Security at the gates of the factory have denied media entry to the scene.

Police are also currently on the scene.