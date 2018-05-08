28 hurt in freeway crashes

Separate motor accidents left 28 people injured – including 14 school pupils – on the M4 in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The first accident saw 14 people sustain minor injuries when a minibus taxi they were travelling in rolled on the M4 near the Settlers Way on-ramp shortly before 8am.

Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services head and paramedic Ashwell Botha said it appeared the taxi rear-ended the back of a truck, resulting in the minibus overturning.

“Nine people suffered no injuries and were taken to hospital for shock and observation,” he said.

“The remaining five people sustained slight injuries and were also transported to hospital.”

Within 20 minutes of the crash, a bakkie transporting 14 pupils also overturned on the M4 before the Russell Road off-ramp.

“The bakkie was transporting scholars when the driver is believed to have lost control and collided with a barrier,” Botha said.

All 14 children were taken to different hospitals across the city.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said as no serious injuries had been reported, no criminal cases had been opened.