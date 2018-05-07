Two attacked in their homes in separate robberies

Two people were attacked in their homes in separate robberies at the weekend.

Yesterday, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the hand during a scuffle with three men who broke into his Martha Street, Kamma Park, house at about 2am while he was sleeping.

The robbers took two cellphones and money. At 5pm on Saturday, a 67-year-old woman was accosted in Irvine Street, Central, while hanging up her washing.

“A man approached her from behind and held a knife to her throat. He was then joined by two more men,” police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

“The woman was pinned to the ground in her bedroom, where her hands and feet were bound with stockings.” The house was then ransacked.

The woman sustained bruises to her face, arms and back during the incident.