A 27-year-old man was arrested and R6.9-million in cash seized at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday‚ police said.

The money was in US and South African currency.

“During a continuing and successful implementation of an integrated plan at the OR Tambo airport‚ the team‚ acting on intelligence‚ intercepted luggage suspected of containing undeclared cash.

“After verifying that the bag did indeed contain an amount of US$199‚300 and R4‚500‚400 which is a total value of R6‚ 992‚569.34‚ the suspect was arrested‚ preventing him from departing to Mauritius‚” police said.

It said that the South African Police Service‚ South African Revenue Service‚ the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations and port security continued to work tirelessly to ensure that crime‚ including the smuggling of illicit contraband and undeclared cargo‚ was not committed at the country’s ports of entry.

“The suspect is likely to face a charge of contravening the Customs and Excise Act and he is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Monday‚” police added.

- TimesLIVE