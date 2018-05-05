The Rhema Bible Church in Randburg is quickly filling up on Saturday morning as mourners prepare to bid farewell to former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile.

The stage has been adorned with white flowers‚ candles and giant sized picture of Akhumzi.

The mood at the church is sombre as those close to Akhumzi prepare to pay their last respects to the fallen star.

Earlier this week hundreds of family and friends also gathered to celebrate Akhumzi's life at an emotional memorial service.

The service was filled with musical tributes and moving speeches from those close to the TV personality.

His close friends struggled to fight back tears as they shared the fond memories they had of him.

Co-star and friend‚ Pallance Dladla described Akhumzi as the "brother he always wanted".

"I'm looking at everyone here today and I know that this is what he would have wanted‚ this is how he would have wanted us to celebrate him‚ together."

Those close to Akhumzi described him as a fun-loving person with a can-do attitude.

Watch the funeral service here: