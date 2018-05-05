Tanker floating off Cape St Francis to be towed to PE Harbour

A tanker floating off Cape St Francis will be towed to Port Elizabeth Harbour after a long line is believed to have been tangled in the ship's propeller.

Port St Francis Harbour Master, Johan Barnard, said while there was no sign of danger, all emergency personnel and salvage experts were on standby.

“It is believed that a long line got caught up in the prop which caused it to stop moving.

A tug from the Port Elizabeth harbour is with it currently, keeping it on course and preventing it from drifting.

A salvage tug, the SA Amandla, is almost at the vessel.

It is likely that it will be towed to Port Elizabeth.”

Barnard, who estimates that tanker to be more than 5km’s off shore, said the vessel was at no risk of running aground and the SA Amandla would arrive around lunchtime today.

"The tug (from Port Elizabeth) is there and keeping it in position pending the arrival of the salvage tug.

"We have all the relevant authorities including NSRI, Disaster Management, divers and various private experts on standby and ready to go should the situation change. This is merely a safety precaution,” he said earlier today.

“It must be added that there is no oil aboard the tanker and there is no pollution (risk). ”

Barnard said all authorities would remain on standby until the SA Amandla reached the tanker.