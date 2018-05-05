Lack of pressure forces plane's return to PE airport
A Mango Airline plane from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg returned to the Port Elizabeth airport yesterday after it encountered pressurization issues.
The plane, JE 536, departed at 9.25am with 121 passengers onboard and returned to the airport at about 10am.
Mango spokesman Sergio dos Santos said: "Mango can confirm a loss of pressurization."
He added that the crew had acted according to safety procedures in "an exemplary manner."
In an angry Instagram post Vuyo Gxotiwe, whose brother was on the flight, said passengers were terrified as some of the oxygen mask had not worked. She said insult was added to injury when passengers received a R60 meal voucher.
She wrote: "When enquiring about a refund they said they would have to contact head office first. Guys, in situations like these why are refunds not given? That's not even the worst of it! They were told that the aircraft is being fixed and they should depart at 3pm. The same damn aircraft!"
Dos Santos said he was aware of "a rumour that passengers were offered a flight on the same plane".
He denied this saying the plane was still not operational.
He also denied that the oxygen masks had not worked saying during the safety briefing prior to take off it is pointed out that the masks do not inflate.
He said he believed people had thought they would inflate and when they did not, assumed they were not working.
He said passengers were offered flights with the same operator on different planes at both noon and 3pm.
When asked about refunds he said the bulk of the passengers were accommodated on different flights and those who wanted to fly on a different date could do so with no change fee being charged.
He also urged passengers to get in touch with the airline if they had any concerns.
He said: "It is important to contact us and keep us abreast of rumours. We understand it (incidences on flights) is emotional. We are very responsive."
Emergency personnel at the airport were placed on stand-by but as the incident was deemed a phase one emergency did not need to respond.
