Lack of pressure forces plane's return to PE airport

A Mango Airline plane from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg returned to the Port Elizabeth airport yesterday after it encountered pressurization issues.

The plane, JE 536, departed at 9.25am with 121 passengers onboard and returned to the airport at about 10am.

Mango spokesman Sergio dos Santos said: "Mango can confirm a loss of pressurization."

He added that the crew had acted according to safety procedures in "an exemplary manner."

In an angry Instagram post Vuyo Gxotiwe, whose brother was on the flight, said passengers were terrified as some of the oxygen mask had not worked. She said insult was added to injury when passengers received a R60 meal voucher.

She wrote: "When enquiring about a refund they said they would have to contact head office first. Guys, in situations like these why are refunds not given? That's not even the worst of it! They were told that the aircraft is being fixed and they should depart at 3pm. The same damn aircraft!"