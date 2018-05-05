13-month-old baby Eden has been found and the domestic worker who disappeared with him in Brackendowns in Alberton arrested.

The child was last seen at 8.45am on his family’s domestic worker’s back when she went for a walk on Wednesday.

The kidnappers had demanded a R6-million ransom. On Thursday‚ the family paid a substantial amount but the baby was not returned.

Three policemen were involved in a sting operation on Friday‚ when more money was paid over. Two suspects were arrested at the money drop-off point after the baby was returned.

These suspects led the police to three more suspects including the domestic worker.