Urgent search for unknown patient's family

Social workers at Livingstone Hospital are urgently looking for the family members of a man, estimated to be in his mid-40s, who is being treated for severe and critical injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run accident in Greenbushes yesterday afternoon.

Social worker Natasha Meyer said the man was brought to hospital by ambulance after he was hit by a car in front of the Greenbushes Hotel yesterday at about 5.30 pm.

“We are urging the community of Greenbushes and surrounding areas to please assist us in identifying this person. He is in a very critical state.”

Family members can go to Livingstone Hospital and ask for assistance at the Surgeon-on-Call section or call Meyer on 078 349 2074 or (041) 405 2576.