Two women die in head-on crashes

Two women died yesterday following head-on collisions in separate accidents in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The first accident in Uitenhage saw a woman killed at about 7.30am on Rooihoogte Road.

Three hours later, another woman was killed on the N2 near Deal Party in Port Elizabeth.

The jaws of life were used to retrieve the body of the woman who was trapped inside a white VW Polo.

Traffic was backed up for a few hours with motorists forced to find alternative routes.

Siyafunda Transport owner Okkie Bowles said a VW Golf crashed into the Polo which then hit his truck.

According to Bowles, his driver told him that the driver of the Golf had lost control and struck the highway’s barrier.

The Golf then went up in the air, hitting a second barrier and landed into oncoming traffic.

From there the Golf collided with the Polo which then hit the truck.

The driver of the Golf was taken to hospital.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

She was unable to give the age of the woman who died.

Meanwhile, police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said a 47-year-old woman died in the Rooihoogte Road accident.

“Two vehicles collided on the Rooihoogte Road.

“The 47-year-old driver died on the scene while the other driver and his passengers were taken to hospital.”

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.