Restaurants caught dumping by waste task force

Two Bay restaurants have been caught dumping waste illegally, directly below a “no dumping” sign, MMC for Public Health Lance Grootboom said on Friday.

In a statement, Grootboom said each establishment was issued a fine of R2000 and made to remove the dumped waste and dispose of it at a municipal waste disposal facility.

“Many construction companies, private citizens and food outlets have been nabbed dumping illegally since the launch of the Illegal Dumping Task Force.

“The Executive Mayor and myself as MMC of Public Health recently launched this task force, and it is having a huge impact.

“As part of the Metro’s effort to clean up the city, those caught dumping illegally are going to be named and shamed.”

Grootboom added that if the accused were unwilling to pay they would have to provide reasons in court.