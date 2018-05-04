Owner unaware vehicle was stolen

A 24-year-old male was arrested in Uitenhage for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said members of Uitenhage SAPS recovered a red Nissan Sentra, worth R30 000, at about 12.55am.

The owner was allegedly unaware that his motor vehicle had been stolen.

“Members from SAPS Uitenhage were busy conducting high-visibility patrols in the Fairbridge Heights residential area this morning when they noticed a person driving suspiciously with a red Nissan Sentra in Lavender Crescent, Uitenhage.

“Police officials requested the driver to stop and they questioned him.

“The members tested the vehicle for ownership and it did not match the explanation that the driver gave to the police,” Swart said.