Owner unaware vehicle was stolen
SAPS recover stolen car in Uitenhage
A 24-year-old male was arrested in Uitenhage for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said members of Uitenhage SAPS recovered a red Nissan Sentra, worth R30 000, at about 12.55am.
The owner was allegedly unaware that his motor vehicle had been stolen.
“Members from SAPS Uitenhage were busy conducting high-visibility patrols in the Fairbridge Heights residential area this morning when they noticed a person driving suspiciously with a red Nissan Sentra in Lavender Crescent, Uitenhage.
“Police officials requested the driver to stop and they questioned him.
“The members tested the vehicle for ownership and it did not match the explanation that the driver gave to the police,” Swart said.
“Members went to the address of the rightful owner in Arum Street, Fairbridge Heights, which is very close to where the vehicle was found.
“The owner was not aware that his vehicle was stolen and confirmed that the vehicle was supposed to be stationary in his yard,” Swart said.
Police officials arrested the 24-year-old male on the spot on charge of theft of motor vehicle.
The suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 May.
The head of Visible police at SAPS Uitenhage, Colonel Andre Swart, commended the members for the excellent work and said: “When operational duties are directed and coordinated, arrests are achieved to clamp down on property related crimes.”
“The main objective of the SAPS is to remain focused, visible and to act with the intent to clamp down on crime effectively”.