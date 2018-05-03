A baby boy aged 13 months and his childminder have disappeared in Brackendowns‚ Alberton‚ according to the Pink Ladies organisation.

Eden Laird was last seen on Wednesday‚ May 2‚ at 8.45am when his nanny took him on a walk. He was tied on her back with a light blue blanket. They did not return.

Pink Ladies‚ which has issued an alert to help secure his safe return‚ said he was wearing grey tracksuit pants with pumpkins on the bottom. His top was a vest with "granny sunshine" written on it. He was also wearing a grey and navy stripped jersey. His navy and white socks had sailboats on them.

Anyone who may have seen them or have information is asked to contact their nearest police centre‚ the Germiston Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit or Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439/083 378 4882.

Pink Ladies meanwhile said a stamp on one of its flyers claiming that a ransom demand had been made was false.