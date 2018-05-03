Search for suspects after cell shop robbery

Police in Humansdorp are investigating a case of business robbery after a cellphone store was robbed in the town’s main road on Thursday.

According to police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart, three armed suspects allegedly entered the cellphone shop and ordered the employees to hand over cellphones.

“Detectives are currently following up on information and all possible leads in an attempt to apprehend the culprits.”

The three armed suspects allegedly fled from the scene in a grey VW Polo with several cellphones.

“The South African Police Service appeal to business owners to be more vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and to increase their security measures at their business premises,” Swart said.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information, may contact SAPS Humansdorp at 042 200 4700.