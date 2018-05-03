One dead in N2 crash

One person died and another was injured in an accident on Thursday morning when a VW Golf crossed over a barrier line on the N2 and collided with a Polo.

The accident happened just before 10am near Commercial Road and the body of the driver of the Polo is still trapped inside.

The jaws of life are being used to remove the woman from the car.

The driver of the Golf was taken to hospital.

It is unclear why the car crossed the barrier line.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said: “It appears as if the Golf crossed the line and landed right into the Polo. It was a very scary accident.”

Traffic was backed up from Settlers Freeway heading to Cotswold.