‘NMU shutdown will continue’

SRC president Bamanye Mtiwane said the protest was meant to highlight the plight of students who had yet to receive their NSFAS funding.

“Students are expected to write on empty stomachs and without textbooks or the necessary study material and student safety.”

He said there would be no exams, tests or assignments submitted during the shutdown.

“Communications have been sent out and deadlines will be postponed,” he said.

Charmaine Ndlovu, 19, a secondyear bachelor of arts student who has a NSFAS loan, said she supported the protest.

“I was not affected by the shutdown because I did not have any submissions or tests, but we came because of the issues we as students are facing,” she said.

A third-year pharmacy student, who asked not to be named, said: “We were supposed to have our hospital rotation as part of our practical, but now we cannot because of the shutdown.”

But despite the shutdown, some students still tried to meet their assignment deadlines.

Mokgeti Machete, 24, a first-year architecture student, said he was happy to get an extension on his assignment.

“The general feeling is that everyone is rather excited about the extra time to submit assignments.”

NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo said: “We are concerned and alarmed by these latest protests due to the fact that we have made two upfront payments totalling R88 449 080 to the institution so far, and a third, of R77 392 945, was made [yesterday].

“In addition we have made sBux [vouchers sent to a student’s cellphone] upfront payments totalling R10 187 380 to first-time entrance students, and R25 421 008 to returning students.”

He said those payments were for books, meal and travel allowances.

“The institution submitted its final registration data and therefore we will follow all proper procedures before any payment is made to the institution or students.”

NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the university remained resolute in its commitment to creating enabling conditions to ensure access and success for students across the board, particularly those from poor and workingclass backgrounds.

After meeting yesterday with the SRC, management had resolved to: