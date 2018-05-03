A social media post voicing regret at the killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo on Tuesday night was posted in the moments after her death.

A 23-year-old man‚ who cannot yet be named‚ is set to make his first appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday on charges relating to Khumalo’s shooting.

A post made under his name on Facebook stated: “Everything has turned into memories. If I could‚ I would wake you up so we can talk and fix our mistakes. Unfortunately she left me before I could tell her that I forgive her.”

In replies to comments on the post‚ the author penned: “I killed my Zozo . . . if only I had stayed at home and cooled off‚ this wouldn’t be like this.”

Khumalo was shot at her Lonsdale Hotel residence on Durban’s Point.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the gunman was taken into police custody at the scene.

“A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot by a 23-year-old man. The suspect was arrested at the scene and the firearm was seized. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage‚” Zwane said on Wednesday.

MUT students are expected gather outside the courthouse on Thursday‚ with social media campaigning over femicide gaining momentum in the wake of Khumalo’s death.

News of Khumalo’s death broke on the same day Sandile Mantsoe was found guilty in the Johannesburg High Court of the 2017 murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

- TimesLIVE